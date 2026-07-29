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Blessing the MacKenzie Family

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,050 USD

Fundraiser created byBethany Tyler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bethany Tyler

Blessing the MacKenzie Family

Jessica MacKenzie is a devoted mother to 8 beautiful children and a cherished part of our Big Family Moms online community. On May 21, her beloved husband of 23 years, Daniel MacKenzie, passed away peacefully after an illness, with Jessica by his side.

Dan was a loving husband, a devoted father, and someone who deeply cherished his family. His children were truly the center of his world and his greatest blessings. The loss of such a loving husband and father leaves an unimaginable void for Jessica and their children as they walk through this heartbreaking season together.

Jessica has faithfully served our Big Family Moms group as a moderator, always offering encouragement, kindness, support, and love to the families in this community. She has poured so much of herself into helping others, and now we have the opportunity to surround her family with the same care she has so freely given.

As Jessica and her children grieve this tremendous loss, we would love to help ease some of the financial burden that comes with funeral expenses, household needs, bills, meals, and the day-to-day needs of a family of nine during such a difficult transition.

If you are able to give, pray, or share this fundraiser, every act of support means so much. Thank you for helping us love on the MacKenzie family and remind them they are not walking through this alone.


*Origianally, Jessica was set up to be the recipient of this fundraiser. However because the organizer (Bethany) lives in the US, and the recipient (Jessica) lives in Canada, GiveSendGo will not allow funds to be transferred to a recipient in a different country than the organizer. Per a private conversation between Bethany and Jessica, Bethany will be receiving the funds and sending them directly to Jessica via PayPal. She will receive 100% of what comes through this fundraiser, and donors are welcome to contact her for questions concerning transparency. She is my friend, and my heart was to help bless her, not to cause additional stress in an already difficult season.

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