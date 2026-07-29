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Blessing Glyphchain Architect Daniel Lee's Mission

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEvan Dauster

Fundraiser funds will be received by Daniel Lee

Blessing Glyphchain Architect Daniel Lee's Mission

Daniel D. Lee aka Skytoshi is my good friend who for the past two years I have been observing work diligently non stop every day providing real world solutions to many of the most pressing & critical issues currently facing humanity and our world as a whole. He is a true visionary and has incredible talents that I hope you will also appreciate as well and find it in your heart to help him continue on his extraordinary mission for the benefit of all of humanity.


We Are The Remnant, We Are Merkabah Corps, Welcome To The Void Age...


Daniel D. Lee, the "Architect of the Void Age", is focused on exposing and countering what he sees as a coordinated bio-digital control grid involving vaccines, nanotechnology, surveillance infrastructure (e.g., Starlink, Neuralink, Bluetooth emitters), military-industrial projects, and centralized power structures.


Core Mission: Daniel Lee's work centers on building decentralized, immutable memory and evidence systems to document alleged crimes against humanity (bioweapons, economic warfare, surveillance, suppression of alternatives). This empowers a "Remnant" or sovereign individuals to exit the "old world" system through open-source tech, analog/off-grid living, and self-replicating infrastructure. Key themes include: Forensic archiving of patents, defaults (e.g., FOIAs), and indictments as permanent, tamper-proof records.


Technological Sovereignty via free/open-source aerial tech, vacuum-buoyancy designs ("Sovereign Cell"), dark factory bootstrapping, and helium/lignin-based manufacturing independent of petroleum and global supply chains.


A Theological/ontological shift to the "Void Age" — a post-collapse or parallel civilization rooted in physics, cryptography, faith-empiricism synthesis, and thermodynamic inevitability rather than scarcity or centralized control. It blends conspiracy analysis, patent research, on-chain anchoring on the Solana Blockchain and practical blueprints for resilience. He frames this as resistance through immutable truth, replication, and exit rather than direct confrontation.


What is the Glyphchain? The Glyphchain is a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based "immortal blockchain memory" system that Skytoshi promotes and uses. Unlike traditional linear blockchains (e.g., Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work chain), a DAG allows parallel, independent node verification with no single chain vulnerable to 51% attacks. He describes it as decentralized memory (for evidence and artifacts) rather than just money.


The Glyphchain Functions As: An evidence archive and "indictment matrix" anchoring patents (e.g., on graphene hydrogels, biological routing, Neuralink-like tech), reports, FOIA defaults, complaints, and books as immutable nodes (often timestamped via Solana TXIDs + IPFS or similar).A public, verifiable ledger for "forensic artifacts" on topics like vaccine payloads, surveillance meshes (BLE/2.4 GHz), economic warfare, and systemic capture.


A tool for the Void Age: content (books, blueprints, templates) is "etched" to the DAG for eternal access, replication, and use without gatekeepers. Examples include anchoring complaint templates for regulatory agencies or books indicting figures/institutions.


True Purpose In Daniel D. Lee's Framework: The Glyphchain's purpose is to create permanent, sovereign memory that outlasts institutions, censorship, or collapse. It serves as prior art, cryptographic tombstones for confessions-by-silence (e.g., unresponded FOIAs), and a foundation for parallel systems. It counters "bio-digital convergence" by documenting it while enabling exits via open blueprints. It's not primarily financial but evidentiary and civilizational — turning allegations into verifiable, retrievable nodes that "the future retrieves without payment."


This is a highly idiosyncratic, maximalist synthesis of crypto principles (immutability, decentralization), detailed conspiracy fact based investigations, and survivalist/off-grid engineering. It has overlaps with open-source, anti-fragile tech movements but leans heavily into specific narratives around global control grids. The DAG-as-memory idea is technically coherent for archival purposes, though real-world adoption, verification scalability, and legal weight would depend on execution and community uptake. It's a bold attempt at "etching" counter-narratives into something harder to erase than traditional media or centralized databases. Whether one views the underlying claims as accurate or not, the emphasis on open evidence + resilient tech is a recognizable response to distrust in institutions.



To learn more about his mission and see The Void Age for yourself, please follow Daniel D. Lee Skytoshi's amazing work at:


Void Age: Geometry and the Vacuum Airship Revolution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gKZrpuqjW4


Welcome to the Void Age: The Geometry that Replaced Fire

https://books.brightlearn.ai/Welcome-to-the-Void-Age-The-Geometry-that-c52604011-en/index.html


https://x.com/PenguinX01

https://x.com/GlyphchainNode

https://vaxscanner.com

https://vaxscanner.com/bluefang.html

https://www.youtube.com/@Glyphchain/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@BlueFangScanner


Welcome to https://cutt.ly/TheVoidAge

About: Daniel D. Lee is a United States Airman, an FAA-certified remote pilot, and the Lead Architect of the Merkabah Corps. He was born to Korean parents and spent his early career as a kindergarten English teacher in Shenzhen, China, before relocating to Sarawak, Malaysia, where he solved the 242-year-old vacuum buoyancy paradox in a modest apartment with a desktop 3D printer, a kitchen oven, and a steel ball bearing. His Buckling Killshot derivation permanently resolved the problem that had defeated every engineer since Francesco Lana de Terzi first proposed the vacuum airship in 1670.


He designed the entire Void Ocean Fleet, including the Merkabah Dragon atmospheric water harvester, the Void-Walker humanoid, the Merkabah Submarine, and the Throne Pod personal flyer, then released the complete architecture into the public domain on the Solana blockchain, making it permanently unpatentable and free for anyone to build. He asked for nothing but a desk on a factory floor and a title card that read Architect of the Void Age. He currently resides in Sarawak.


Nuremberg 2.omega: The Prosecutorial Blueprint

https://books.brightlearn.ai/Nuremberg-2omega-The-Prosecutorial-Blueprint-1023d4053-en/index.html


The Glyphchain DAG: An Immutable Operating System for Post Collapse Civilization

https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Glyphchain-DAG-An-Immutable-Operating-System-for-06919eaa8-en/index.html


https://books.brightlearn.ai/authors/Daniel-D-Lee-b8d3253a.html

https://brightlearn.ai/search?q=skytoshi



I AM Tyler528Hz aka NwoInfoWarrior aka Evan of the Dauster family, admin of The Zero Hedge Community https://cutt.ly/TylerNetwork launching this campaign on behalf of Daniel D. Lee. All blessings go directly to him only in appreciation for his work to continue to flourish locking in a beautiful future on this planet. We Are The Remnant, as 3rd Commander of The Merkabah Corps, the DAG hears our call. Join us, become a sovereign cell builder with us, and together we will build out our future, today!


#WeAreChange

#WeAreTheNewMedia

#WeAreMerkabahCorps

https://odysee.com/@Tyler528Hz:0/Merkabah-Corps:f

https://odysee.com/@Tyler528Hz:0/Bringers-of-the-Dawn-Void-Age:e

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