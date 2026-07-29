Blessing for our Amazing son

I've never tried reaching out on here before so I really don't know what to expect. My wife and I have a special needs son who his having some dental issues and was going to what we were told was a place for special needs children,Not the case we found out at all,but to make a long story short. After a few other places we found a really good place he actually was comfortable and smiled there.

He has a narrow jawline so has to have a few teeth removed( 4 to start) to let some come in and a lil bit more work done also afterwards, They use anesthesia for the work needed to be done .The problem, All has to be paid up front for the work and separately for the anesthesia. We do anything for our children .I've pawned off what I thought I could but nothing to make a real difference so as hard as it is ,I'm reaching out to try and get help ( A Blessing) so he gets the care he needs .. Like I said, I don't know what to say or expect here but for your kids, Anything is what you try and do.. Thank you ,

God bless.