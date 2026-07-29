@blessedandshare

My name is Mubeen adams im 36, married and we have 3 children all daugther, 9, 6 and 3

Im unemplayed due to an disablity adn since last year i have started this lroject of my soup kitchen were me and my wife gather help and funds to cook for the children en elderly poeple in our area, we have been working around the clock but the need for help is to big and we cant reach all of people that are really in need of some food a hit meal, we feed children age between 1 to 5 that. 5 to 15 and the the teens and die rest are older and the elderly we do try to cook on wednesdays but we need more help i do pleed for help so that no one of us has to go throught a time of hunger please