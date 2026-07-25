Blessed But Struggling: Keeping My Nephews Afloat

Four years ago, my life completely flipped upside down. I went from being a single woman responsible only for myself and my cats to suddenly becoming a fulltime mom to three incredible boys my nephews.





​When their parents couldn't be there for them, I didn't hesitate. I stepped up because they needed safety, stability, and love. Over the last four years, I have raised them entirely on my own, with zero help from their parents.





​I want to be incredibly clear.. I am not complaining. I am so profoundly blessed that these boys have chosen me, and I wouldn’t trade being their auntie turned mom for anything in the world. They are my whole heart.





​But the reality of going from supporting one person to suddenly funding the lives of three growing boys is heavy. From the endless grocery bills and school clothes to daily activities and keeping them thriving in Boy Scouts, the costs have completely overwhelmed me. Trying to give them a normal, happy childhood on a single income has pushed me into over $30,000 in credit card debt.





​Right now, I am drowning. I am working as hard as I can, but the financial struggle is only getting worse, and the weight is becoming too much to carry alone.





​I’ve always prided myself on being real, raw, and authentic, which is why I am sharing this vulnerable piece of my life. If you have the means and feel moved to support us whether it's helping cover groceries, bills, or scout dues every single dollar helps keep this family afloat. If you can’t donate, just sharing our story means the world to us.





​Thank you for loving and supporting my boys and me for exactly who we are. 💜