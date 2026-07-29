Blessed and Stressed

I honestly can look anyone in the eye when I say those words. Because blessing to me are daily , waking up with a roof over me , having my sweet Izzy next to me ,eating at least once a day . Stress is a word that completely explains my fears anxiety and depression. I try to not put my worries out for others . I pray for relief from all these insecurities and I tell myself to allow God to handle all my worldy problems . I literally tell him that I am putting it in his hands and that whatever won't let go , I will lay at his feet . I have struggled just to keep the blessings unfortunately Izzy and I are soon to be homeless . My Medicare is taking a big chunk and when you only make 21,000 .a year , disabled or not the government doesn't care . My landlord is a corporation with no mercy . I am asking for help , if you could please . I have no car to provide any shelter and no family to help .I have begged churches , creditors and local charities. No funds available. I don't know what God has planned for me next but I do know he hears me and will send what I need when he is ready . Hopefully he will speak to your heart . Hopefully it will be in time . I never thought at 63 I would be asking for help but God works in strange ways . I will continue to put my trust in him and pray that no one else is struggling as much as I am . I will be forever grateful for any donations received and may you be blessed and not stressed.



