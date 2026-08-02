Bless Yemi Rojo's Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Yemi Rojo, following a tragic accident.





Yemi’s sudden loss has left his family, friends, and coworkers heartbroken. During this incredibly difficult time, we want to come alongside his family and help ease some of the financial burdens that accompany an unexpected loss.





This fundraiser has been created to support Yemi’s family with funeral expenses, immediate needs, and other costs they may face in the days and weeks ahead. All funds raised will go directly to supporting his family.





We invite you to join us in caring for Yemi’s loved ones through a donation of any amount. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping his family in your prayers.





Thank you for helping us surround Yemi’s family with love, support, and care during this unimaginable time.





"The Lord bless you and keep you;

The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;

The Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."

Numbers 6:24–26