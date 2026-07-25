Bless the Justice Family

From Jolie and Eric: On July 5th, our daughter Sybbie was born shortly after arriving to the hospital. While it was a fairly easy and swift delivery, she had aspirated meconium and needed medical support. Thankfully, we got to hold her very briefly for what was the last time until 8 days later. We transported to a NICU a few hours after her birth and the first few days were very scary and shocking as we learned she was in critical condition. Each day she improved more and more, and continues to do so. She hasn’t taken any setbacks and seems to be recovering quicker than even the doctors and nurses expected. We are grateful to God for a miraculous birth, for saving her and sustaining her through the hands of providers and modern medicine/technology. At the time of writing this, we are still in the NICU at day 11. We have missed our children, and are so excited to be a family together again at home. We are blessed and thankful to family and friends who have cared for our other 3 children, and provided food, cash and housing for us. We believe we are in the home stretch, where I am confident that in coming home we will be able to heal and bond as a family, redeeming this painful start we have had. We are thankful for any additional support as we navigate bills and insurance. All glory be to God, our maker and King.