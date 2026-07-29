Bless Samanthas Journey to Sacred Heart

Friends, I’m asking for prayers and support for my daughter Samantha as she begins her freshman year at Sacred Heart University this fall. ❤️





Despite scholarships and financial aid, we still have a significant tuition gap. Samantha has and is working so hard for this opportunity. She is working fulltime and babysitting to save as much money as possible and we are trusting God to make a way for her.





If you feel led to help, any donation or share would mean the world to us. Most of all, please keep Samantha in your prayers as she starts this new chapter. 🙏



