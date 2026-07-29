Bless my mom with a new vehicle

My Name is Katie. I’m from Texas. I started this fundraiser to provide my mom with a new car. She currently is driving a broken down car, even when her car doesn’t work she walks to church. She is a strong believer in her faith. My mom is 64 years old. I want to be able to provide this gift to her before she gets older. She took care of me and my siblings when my dad passed away in 2014 due to Alzheimer’s and dementia. She’s a strong woman, because of her faith and dedication to God.