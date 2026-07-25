Bless FBC Worship Team with Matching T-Shirts

Today, July 8th at 10pm Nairobi time, I attended our normal online prayer meeting with my worship team from Fellowship Bible Church.

I’ve been away from home in Bungoma, Malaha Village, for 6 months now doing my nursing internship in Nairobi. I last reunited with my team in December, and my heart was so full just seeing them online tonight. Even online, they show up. They don’t give up.





As we were praying, God put something on my heart. In August my internship will be over and I’ll be going home to reunite with them in person. I want to go with a gift to bless them.





I asked for suggestions in meta ai and thought about wristbands, water bottles, and journals. But then I realized: we have NEVER had matching t-shirts printed for “FBC Worship Team”.

I want to surprise 15 of us with matching t-shirts so we can worship together in unity. It will be our first time.

The cost for 10 quality t-shirts with printing is about Ksh 12,000 / $100.

I can raise 1/4 of it, but I need help with the rest.

Any amount you give will go directly to printing these t-shirts as a gift of gratitude for a team that keeps the fire of prayer burning at 10pm every night.

Thank you for partnering with me to bless these dedicated servants. God bless you!

- Dorothy, Nursing Officer Intern & Worship Team Member