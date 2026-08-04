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Bless Daisy With Healing Help

Goal$6,250 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Robinson

Bless Daisy With Healing Help

Daisy is truly a gift from God — a once‑in‑a‑lifetime companion whose heart shines with the kind of love only He can create. She came into my life as a blessing I didn’t even know I needed, and from the very beginning she has been a source of joy, comfort, laughter, and loyalty. Daisy isn’t just a pet. She is family. She is my closest friend. She is the gentle soul God placed in my life to walk beside me, and now I’m doing everything I can to make sure she gets the healing she needs.

Daisy has a personality that lights up every room and every yard she walks into. She has never met a stranger — every person she encounters becomes a friend within seconds. Her tail wags, her eyes brighten, and she greets everyone with the same warm, God‑given kindness that makes people fall in love with her instantly. She’s playful, smart, and full of life. She loves to wrestle, play keep‑away with her toys, and show off her goofy side. She’s sharp as a tack and learns new things so easily that you’d swear she was training to be a K‑9 working dog. If she could fill out a job application, she probably would.

Her best friends are cats. Yes — cats. Daisy treats them like siblings, plays with them gently, and watches over them with the same protective heart she shows everyone she loves. And then there are her “sister” chickens. Daisy takes her chicken‑guarding duties seriously, proudly patrolling the yard and keeping watch over them like a true protector. Of course, she insists on being paid one egg per day for her services — a fair wage for such a dedicated employee.

But Daisy’s impact on my life goes far deeper than her playful spirit and loyal companionship. She has been my anchor through some of the darkest moments of my life. As a veteran living with PTSD, I’ve faced days when depression felt overwhelming — days when the world felt heavy, silent, and distant. Daisy has pulled me out of those places more times than I can count. She doesn’t have any formal training, but she has something better: God‑given intuition. She always knows when I’m struggling, when my thoughts are slipping, or when I need her to pull up my spirits. She’ll nudge me, lean against me, rest her head on my chest, or simply sit beside me until the storm passes. She keeps me centered. She keeps me grounded. She keeps me here.

Daisy has given her whole heart to this world. She has protected, comforted, entertained, and loved without hesitation. She has been a blessing to me and to everyone who has met her. Now she needs help of her own.

Over time, Daisy has developed multiple benign tumors. Most of them are small and manageable, but one has become deeply concerning — a large mass in her right armpit. It has grown to the point that it is affecting how she walks. She limps, shifts her weight, and struggles with movements that used to be effortless. Watching her try to stay cheerful while her body fights against her breaks my heart. She deserves to run, play, wrestle, guard her chickens, and live without pain. She deserves to enjoy the life God blessed her with.

The tumor needs to be removed, and the surgery is not simple. Because of its size and location, it requires careful, skilled veterinary care. Along with the surgery, Daisy will need medications, follow‑up visits, monitoring, and possibly additional tumor removals depending on what the veterinarian recommends. The costs add up quickly — and while I am doing everything I can, I cannot do this alone.

That is why I am asking for help.

I am reaching out to anyone who has ever known the love of a good dog, anyone who understands how deeply God can work through His creatures, and anyone who feels moved to help Daisy get the healing she needs. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real difference. Every prayer, every share, every act of support helps lift Daisy up and brings her closer to the care that will restore her comfort and mobility.

Daisy has spent her life lifting me up. Now I’m asking for help lifting her up.

If you feel led to help, please know that your kindness means more than words can express. You are helping a sweet, loyal, intelligent, gentle dog get the medical care she desperately needs. You are helping a gift from God continue to shine her light. You are helping Daisy walk without pain again.

Thank you for reading Daisy’s story. Thank you for caring. Thank you for lifting her up in love, faith, and healing. May God bless you for your compassion and generosity.

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