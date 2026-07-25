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🥇 Bless an 11-Year Active-Duty Army Soldier

Goal$1,100 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byCharlene Forbes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charlene Forbes

🥇 Bless an 11-Year Active-Duty Army Soldier

Bless an 11-Year Active-Duty Army Soldier

My name is Charlene, and I am a proud Christian and the mother of an incredible son who has faithfully served our nation as an Active-Duty U.S. Army Soldier for the past 11 years.

For more than a decade, he has answered the call to serve with courage, honor, and unwavering commitment. His strength comes not only from his dedication to our country, but also from his faith in the Lord, which has guided him through the challenges, sacrifices, and responsibilities of military life. His desire has always been to honor both God and Country.

On July 24, he will reach a milestone he has worked hard to achieve by closing on his first home.

He has never asked me for financial help, and he has no idea I'm creating this fundraiser. As his mother, I simply want to honor a man of faith, character, integrity, service, and love for the Lord with a surprise $1,100 Home Blessing.

As a Christian, I believe God often works through ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary acts of kindness. If you feel led to be part of this blessing, I humbly invite you to join me.

Whether your gift is $10, $25, $30, $50, $75, $100, or any amount, every contribution brings me one step closer to surprising him before his July 24 closing.

This is not about charity. It is about honoring faithful service, celebrating God's blessings, and recognizing a man who has devoted the last 11 years of his life to serving both his country and his Lord.

My prayer is that when I place this gift in his hands, he will be reminded that God uses people to bless people, and that his service, sacrifice, faith, and commitment have not gone unnoticed.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity mean more than words can express.

May God richly bless you, your family, and all of the brave men and women who serve our nation, along with the families who faithfully stand beside them.

With heartfelt gratitude and God's blessings,

Charlene

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