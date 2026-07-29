Please Help a Widow in Need

My mom lost her husband of over 50 years to covid and now struggles to pay her bills and keep her home. She has generously given to many people all her life as well as paid tithes and offerings to many churches. She has always been one to help the needy whenever she can and bent over backwards to help anyone in her family. Most of her beloved siblings and best friends have gone on to be with the Lord. All her children are also struggling financially and she feels like she has no one left to ask for help. I would love to surprise her with a financial blessing and I'm asking anyone with a little extra to spare to please consider blessing this loving and kind-hearted woman. Thank you and may God bless you for your generosity.