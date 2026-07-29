Bless a First Grade Classroom at VCCS!

Hello! My name is Mrs. Nicki, and I am preparing the First-Grade classroom at Ventura County Christian School. I am raising funds to create a warm, engaging, and Christ-centered learning environment where students can grow academically, socially, and spiritually.





Donations will help purchase these essentials:

A new Gathering Rug Class library books and bookshelves A table for guided reading and small group instruction Bulletin board materials Art History supplies (I teach Art every Wednesday!) Science Materials. Our Listening Center is MORE electrical tape and LESS listening center at this point. I would love to provide students with a refreshed listening center featuring a new CD player, headphones, a junction box for multiple students, and new books on CD. (This center gives young readers the opportunity to hear fluent reading, build comprehension skills, and develop a lifelong love of books.)





Teaching for VCCS is truly a labor of LOVE! We are not provided a classroom budget, so class supplies beyond what students/parents supply from home are either personally purchased by me or personally scrounged up for FREE from kind citizens on NextDoor or Facebook Marketplace.





Any funds raised beyond our classroom needs will be used to support educational field trips and special learning experiences for our students.





Thank you for investing in the lives of these children and helping create a classroom where they can learn, explore, and thrive. Every gift, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated and will directly benefit our students.





With LOVE and gratitude,

Mrs. Nicki

First Grade Teacher

Ventura County Christian School





"Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these."

— Matthew 19:14







