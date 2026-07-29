Send Popcorned Planet to Lively v Baldoni Trial

The trial of the year starts May 18th. We're going. Help us get there.

Lively v. Baldoni is the most-watched Hollywood legal battle since Depp v. Heard. Blake Lively. Justin Baldoni. Ryan Reynolds. Potentially Taylor Swift. All expected in a Manhattan federal courtroom starting May 18th for a trial that could run 4-5 weeks.

Popcorned Planet has covered this case from day one — deeper and more independently than almost anyone. We've brought in legal experts, read every filing, fact-checked every spin, and built a documentary around it called It Ends With Justice that is currently in post-production. We've been so deep in this story that we were subpoenaed in the case ourselves.

Settlement talks failed. The trial is happening. And we intend to be in that courtroom every single day it runs.

To do that we need your help — whether you're a brand looking for serious organic reach, a Planeteer who can spare a few dollars, or someone who just wants to share this page with the right person.

HOW YOU CAN HELP — AND HOW YOUR BRAND CAN TOO

We know times are tough. Not everyone can contribute at every level — and that is completely okay. Even $5 helps. Even sharing this page helps. Even tagging a brand you think might want in helps more than you know.

But if you're a brand or know one... here's something worth considering.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

We are offering brands the rare chance to be organically integrated into coverage of the most-watched trial in Hollywood right now. No bots. No ad networks. Real people. Real views. Real attention.

DAILY COVERAGE SPONSOR Your brand gets a full integrated, organic on-air read across 2-3 videos per day of trial coverage. Some videos may reach millions depending on breaking developments. Inquire for pricing.

WEEKLY COVERAGE SPONSOR Your brand gets a full integrated, organic on-air read across 10-15 videos per week. Inquire for pricing.

FULL TITLE SPONSOR Popcorned Planet's Lively v. Baldoni Trial Coverage: Powered by [YOUR BRAND]. Your name and logo integrated into scripts and on-camera graphics across an entire week or the full run of trial. We'll make it clear to our audience that we couldn't have done this without you — and that kind of authentic acknowledgment is worth more than any banner ad.

Think about it this way: a TV commercial costs more, reaches fewer people, and nobody remembers it. A brand that helps send independent journalism to the trial of the year? That's a story people share.

To inquire about sponsorship contact us directly at Press@PopcornedPlanet.com

For over a year, Popcorned Planet has been one of the strongest independent media outlets covering the Lively v. Baldoni case with real depth, bringing in experts to read every single filing, address every single hearing, and fact-check the spin coming from both sides in real time. Our journalism was so effective, we've even been subpoenaed in the case. We've even built a documentary around it that’s currently in post production.

Settlement talks have failed and the trial is set for May 18th in Manhattan. It could run 4-5 weeks. Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds, and potentially Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are expected to testify. This is the most significant Hollywood legal proceeding since Depp v. Heard — and we intend to be in that courtroom every single day.

But getting there and staying in NYC isn't cheap. Here's what some of the biggest topline costs, actually cost:

ESTIMATED WEEKLY COSTS Hotel (Manhattan): $385/night x 7 nights = $2,695 Court line sitting service (required to secure limited seating in courtroom): $3,000/week Cabs, incidentals, daily expenses: $500/week Weekly estimate is approximately $6,195

4-week estimated total: $24,780

It should be noted, this coverage will cost a lot more than what's listed here. We're not asking you to fund everything — just help us get into court and stay there.

No corporate backing. No PR firm. Just independent journalism from someone who has been in this story from the beginning — and who will be there until it ends.

If you can give, thank you. If you can share, thank you. If you know a brand that should see this, send them our way. Serious inquires only please email Press@PopcornedPlanet.com

It Ends With Justice.

— Andy Signore, Popcorned Planet

Disclaimer: All costs listed are estimates based on current market rates and are subject to change. In the event the trial is cancelled, postponed indefinitely, or resolved prior to commencement, all funds raised will be applied toward non-reimbursable expenses already incurred and ongoing documentary production costs. Popcorned Planet will provide transparent accounting to donors upon request.







