Blakely’s T1D fundraiser

Hi, I am Blakely, and I have T1D (Type One Diabetes). Every year, there is a walk to fundraise money to find a cure. A little about me is that I am 13 and have had Type One for almost 3 years. I was diagnosed at the age of 10. If you don’t know what T1D is, it is an autoimmune disease that affects your pancreas, which is an organ that produces insulin to regulate glucose. But when you have T1D, it stops working, so you have to give insulin to yourself with a needle, an insulin pen, or an insulin pump. To watch your blood sugar, you use a sugar meter or a CGM. That’s all, and I hope I can raise at least $500.