Protect the Future of Digital Indie Journalism!

Help Defend Independent Journalism & Fight This Dangerous and Unjust Ruling!

I’m Andy Signore — host of Popcorned Planet, founder of a growing independent news network, and director of the upcoming documentary It Ends With Justice. Over the last year, my team and I have reported extensively on the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case, giving voice to whistleblowers, crew members, and insiders who trusted us when no one else would listen.

Popcorned Planet isn’t just a YouTube channel — it’s a daily investigative news network followed by nearly a million subscribers, committed to exposing the truth and protecting the brave people who come forward.

Now, after months of expensive legal battles over subpoenas, hearings, and massive burdens, a federal magistrate judge has ruled against me in a way that shakes the foundation of modern journalism.

Judge Lindsay S. Griffin unjustly ruled that I am not a journalist — simply because my reporting happens on YouTube instead of a traditional newspaper or corporate media outlet. She dismissed my sworn testimony, accepted sealed claims from Blake Lively’s attorneys at face value, and ordered that private source communications must be turned over.

This ruling doesn’t just affect me. It is a chilling attack on independent news media.

If this stands, any creator, reporter, or podcaster covering powerful figures could be forced to surrender private messages, expose sources, and lose the protections real journalism relies on. It sets a precedent that says: “Only corporate media deserves rights. Independent journalists do not.”

I refuse to accept that.

I refuse to let this ruling stand. And I refuse to abandon the people who trusted me with their stories.

We are preparing to appeal — to the District Judge, to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, and, if necessary, all the way to the Supreme Court. Not just for Popcorned Planet, but for the future of every independent voice who reports the truth without corporate permission. We will also continue producing our documentary, protecting the whistleblowers who trusted us, and exposing the real story behind It Ends With Us.

The previous funds we raised have already been depleted through legal costs, the massive burden of privilege logs, and new production demands. Blake Lively’s team — backed by Ryan Reynolds’ influence and Hollywood resources — is trying to drain us. Independent journalists don’t have studios or corporations behind them. We have you — this community.

Thank you for standing with me, and with all the whistleblowers and crew members who risk speaking out.

WAYS TO SUPPORT

1) Support the documentary at https://popcorned-shop.fourthwall.com/supporters/videos/series/3951

Watch the trailer, become a member, or get your name added as a supporter. Every membership helps us continue producing the film despite the pressure to shut it down.

2) Share and donate to this campaign.

We don’t yet know how far this legal battle will go — but every dollar helps build a war chest to appeal this dangerous ruling. All extra funds will go toward documentary production, reshoots and extended post-production now required because of these new developments.

3) Subscribe to Popcorned Planet on YouTube for updates.

Stay informed, stay engaged, and help amplify this fight so independent journalism is never silenced.