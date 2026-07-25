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Blades of American Beauty

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$170 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Tenney

Blades of American Beauty

INTRODUCTION:

It's with great gratitude that we welcome you to our crowdfunding campaign. Our campaign's focus is to gather funds to produce a new, independent animated series for older teens to young adults titled, "Blades of American Beauty".

Blades of American Beauty is the story about a young woman name Minako Himiya (the lead protagonist), living in an alternate dimension of modern-day America. Minako loses her parents to an evil government agenda that is carried out by the evil Emily Barryway, who wants to carry out her wicked plans to rule over America and the world with an iron fist. Minako escapes and is transported to a secret dojo built by her grandfather, a wise mentor who trains Minako to fight under the art of the Samurai. Entrusted with a magical katana filled with supernatural powers, Minako is transformed into a mighty Samurai Beauty, and fights to save the world from Emily Barryway's evil reign. With the guidance and wisdom of her grandparents, Minako and her fellow Samurai Beauties fight to restore, freedom and prosperity for all!

What are we trying to create?
Blades of American Beauty is more than just an anime-inspired series inspired by the likes of the Power Rangers and Sailor Moon; it is a tale of caution, empathy, sacrifice and heroism that will showcase the importance of teamwork, cooperation, and being good to the people around you. In addition, we are also trying to reach out with this series in an effort to appeal to the growing number of neurodivergent people on the Autism Spectrum. 

What do we need?
In this crowdfunding campaign, we are gathering funds to provide payment to the voice actors for their help bringing our series to life. We are excited to recruit talented voice actors, including some from the anime industry and independent talent over social media (i.e., Twitch, YouTube, etc.) and audiobooks. However, we need your help to make it possible.

Therefore, we would be humbled to ask for anybody and everybody who can to please chip in and help us reach the goal amount of $25,000, which will cover the cost to record our tentative first season, which will consist of 15 episodes.

We're very much looking forward for your help and to tell great stories in a fantastic, new series with the hope you’ll want to come back for more!

Common Questions:
Q: Will there be more crowdfunding campaigns later on?
A: The advent of new campaigns will depend on not just the success of our first task at hand, but also based upon if we are able to do separate campaigns for the different phases of the production, such as for the animation producers, distribution fees and so forth in full amount.

Q: What if I change my mind? Will I get my money back?
A: If you change your mind, which we completely understand, please let us know and we will refund you right away.

Stay tuned for more details coming soon! This page will be updated when new details are available.

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