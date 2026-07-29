May Rent Funds Needed Urgently

As I continue to apply for full time jobs, I need help to make rent for May. I am working 3 small jobs that aren't making ends meet, the unemployment I qualified for ran out last month, and it wasn't enough to make it until the end of the "benefits year" when I can apply again at the end of next month. I have been applying for more and other jobs for over a year but nothing has come through including my local Safeway. Due to lockdowns I lost the full time business I had built from the ground up over 8 years. Since then I have downsized, sold everything I had to sell, used all the savings I had, racked up some credit card debt, and then lost the full time job I had after just over a year ago.

I have done everything I can to make up for the loss of my unemployment but I will still be short and expect I will be next month even if one of the jobs I am currently applying for comes through. My apartment complex is quick to serve 3 day Pay or Quit notices, the rental assist places I have found all require an eviction notice, and I don't want to risk it getting that far if I don't have to, so anything would be a huge help towards keeping the roof over my head.





I am so very grateful for everyone's help during this difficult time. Along with this help towards the rent, if anyone knows of any open full time or even greater part time positions in the Bay Area or Palo Alto area, you can send me an email at wholistichelper@gmail.com

Many Blessings and Thank You - Annie