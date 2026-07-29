Help Black Feral Cat needs skin treatment

Hi everyone,





My name is Gail. I found a black feral cat living alongside a retention pong behind the WaWa store in Zephyrhills. I’ve been feeding it regularly and trying to get more acquainted.





He’s reluctant but I know he appreciates my food gifts every night. He lives in the bushes and I feel really bad because we had some storms lately and we worried about him.





Id like to trap him eventually and may adopt if he lets me. But, I’m struggling to build a shelter to give him relief from storms and heat. He has a skin condition from biting mites. He’s lost hair and his genitals look trashy and no hair.





another kitten has arrived as well. I need help to trap and get to a vet to help with skin condition. I’m retired I don’t have any funds to take good care of these two feral animals.





thanks!