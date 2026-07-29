This is for BLACK AMERICA. We under attack from every corner of the Divided States Of America. Racism is at an all time high and we have to be prepared at all times to fight back. Cost of living is ridiculous because of other people's decisions and greed. We're being fired and losing our livelihood just because of our skin color. We have racist antagonist walking around calling people derogatory names and being rewarded from other racist on fundraising sites as this. Wake up BLACK PEOPLE and let's build our own fundraisers for our livelihood so we don't have to depend on these jobs who are owned and controlled by racist. I need everyone to contribute from celebrities to every single person who is able. If 200, 000 people contribute 5 dollars we'll have our own startup money for a businesses, down payments for land, homes and bond money in case we need bail money because of having to defend ourselves against any racism. The same way that when they attack us with their racism and all racist contribute to their evil causes. We need to have the same thing in place to eliminate all threats from wherever they come from whether it's citizens, police, court system or any system that's set up to work against the poor and marginalized. Let's build our own for everything that we need and stop making racist filthy rich. Those sames stores and places that our money is being spent put this administration in power to rain terror down on everyone who is not rich. Let's get rich together and start protecting each other by any means necessary.