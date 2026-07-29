Help Us Fill the Orders He Opened the Doors For

We built something real. The doors are opening. The shelves want us. We just need a little help to walk through.

My wife and I are Christians. We don’t drink anymore. But we believe people should enjoy alcohol responsibly if they choose to. So we looked at the jerky market and asked one simple question: where’s the empty lane?

We found it. Craft beer pairings.

We created Boozy Jerky — real beef jerky infused with the flavor of IPA, stout, pilsner, bourbon, and tequila. The alcohol cooks out completely. It’s non-alcoholic, but it pairs perfectly with whatever’s in the glass. Not a gimmick. It just makes sense.

We’ve earned spots at Total Wine, Spec’s, Binny’s, and other big retailers. We’ve had NASCAR placements. Orders keep coming in. This is working.

Here’s the problem: purchase orders aren’t cash. We have to fund production first. The orders are growing faster than we can self-fund. Right now we’re $10,000 short to clear the backlog and keep going.

That $10,000 gets one full production run done. It fills the orders already waiting. It gets product on the shelves that want it. And it puts us in position where revenue funds the next run.

This isn’t a bailout. It’s a bridge. One bridge.

We work four jobs between us. We’ve poured everything into our family, our faith, and this business. We’ve stayed faithful when quitting would’ve been easier. We’re not quitting now.

If you’ve ever believed in a family that refused to stop, this is your moment to help something good cross the finish line.

Every dollar goes straight to production. Raw materials, manufacturing, fulfillment. No salaries. No fluff. We’ll post updates so you can see it ship.

Thank you for even reading this.

— The Boozy Jerky Family

boozyjerky.com



