Birthday Wish for Car and Apartment Expenses

For my birthday this year, I’m asking for something a little different. Instead of gifts, I’m hoping for support toward a goal that would make a real difference in my life.

I’m raising $2,500 to help cover important expenses for my car and apartment. Having reliable transportation allows me to get to work and handle my daily responsibilities, while keeping my apartment means maintaining a safe and stable place to live.

This birthday, my wish is to relieve some of the financial pressure I’ve been facing and start this next year of my life on stronger footing. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me closer to that goal. If you’re unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for celebrating with me and for any support you can offer. Your generosity, encouragement, and kindness are the best birthday gifts I could ask for.



