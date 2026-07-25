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Birthday Surprise for Christin

Goal$100 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byZoe-Ann Amoroso

Birthday Surprise for Christin

🎂 A Birthday Surprise for Christin! 🏰✨


This year, instead of celebrating with gifts, I’d love to make Christin’s birthday a little more magical.


If you know Christin, you know she has one of the biggest hearts. She’s the kind of person who always puts the people and animals she loves before herself. Like so many of us, life has thrown a few unexpected expenses her way recently, especially when it comes to caring for her beloved pets and she’s handled it all with grace, always making sure everyone else is taken care of first.


This year, she’ll be taking her very first trip to Disney, a dream she’s never had the chance to experience. I want this to be a trip filled with excitement, unforgettable memories, and all the little magical moments that make Disney so special.


For her birthday, I’d love to surprise her with a little extra spending money so she can enjoy the amazing food, treats, and maybe even bring home a special souvenir to remember her first visit. My husband and I covered the trip itself and the flights ✈️


If you’d like to help make her birthday even more unforgettable, any contribution—no matter the amount—would mean so much. And if you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or sending her a birthday wish is just as appreciated.


Thank you for helping celebrate someone who gives so much of herself to others. Let’s make sure Christin’s very first Disney adventure is every bit as magical as she’s always imagined.


Happy Birthday, Christin! You deserve every magical moment. ❤️✨


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