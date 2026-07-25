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Bipolar/Anxiety Sufferer

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRussell Lowe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Russell Lowe

Bipolar/Anxiety Sufferer

Hello, my name is Russell. I am 44 y/o, and I have bipolar and general anxiety as well as social anxiety disorders. I was diagnosed with bipolar and anxiety disorders over 25 years ago, but it was manageable with medications. There was a point where I was off of medications for a long time. I even was able to marry my wife and work and live a great life for many years. My therapist believes I may be autistic, and testing showed that I have a high propensity for it, but no definitive diagnoses. Over many years I have learned to adapt to my surroundings and mask many of my issues from friends, coworkers, and even loved ones.


That all changed in 2023. In March my disorders started acting up again in a big way. I regressed to the mentally ill person I was in high-school. I had to start going back to therapy and started taking medication for the first time in over a decade. I have been struggling with keeping a job, and trying to pay my bills. Some days I do well through the issues, and others I cant work at all. My wife has been the most affected by this as she doesn't understand what I go through, but she sees the bills piling up. I just wish I could be the provider that she needs. I so want to be, but I know it must be hard trying to support someone through their disabilities, and be the main source of income.


This is a last resort. I really do not want to sell the home we have worked so hard for, and I'd rather not move in with family, again, many who do not understand what I am dealing with. We've had to take a second mortgage out on my home, as well as racked up several credit cards. We juggle them going to 0% cards and paying down others, but this is not teneble.


I am active in my Church, so much so that I was even nominated to be an Elder, but my lack of leadership at home and reoccurring mental issues has prevented that goal. I teach a Wednesday Bible study for the seniors, whom I love, as well as playing bass on the praise team. I was a preacher years ago and would like to do that again, Lord willing.


I want so much better for my wife and I, but, presently, our bills are weighing us down. I want so much for us to have a clean start to get out of the debt that my disabilities have caused. I do not ask this easily, as I'd like to think I have some pride as a man, but know that this is what is needed.


Any and all donations are very much wanted and helpful. I appreciate anything you can give, as well as being extremely grateful for it. Please consider this as helping a Christian brother in his time of need.


Thank you for reading this and considering my wife and I worthy of your charity.

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