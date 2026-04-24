Binx Emergency Visit

Hello, this is my cat binx. He’s been missing for a week and has showed up at our doorstep in not very well condition.We took him to the ERmedvet and he has a fractured pelvic bone from being struck by a car. We don’t know when it happened but he somehow crawled his way back to our house. His bill is 1000. Please help us get him back to normal. We are on a limited income, We are not sure how we are going to fund a bill like this. Thank you so much for your support and help. All donations will go directly to my mom Rebekah who will put it towards our vet bill. Thank you so much.