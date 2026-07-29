Binet Family Needs A Car

My partner and I are both hard working individuals that just want to provide for their family. He works full time 5 days a week and I work part time 5 days a week. We share one car. Unfortunately it has completely gone out on us. The transmission started having trouble shifting and today on my way home from work it said the transmission was too hot and to pull over immediately 2 different times. Luckily I was able to make it home but we can not drive it anymore. It would barely get up to 25 mph at the time. We don’t qualify for any assistance and we cannot afford a car payment so we need to be able to buy outright. If you find it in your hearts to help you can’t even imagine how appreciative we would be. If you can’t I totally understand and still wish you all the best