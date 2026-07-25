Billys Hong Kong Adventure Part 2

Hi everyone!! I have completed my DTS and it was SO worth it!

I have been invited back to do a secondary school called DBS (Disciple Bible School) and it is a 3 to 4ish month long course where we go through the whole Bible and see the common thread of God's redemptive plan from the Old Testament to the New Testament.

I absolutely loved the academic aspect of DTS (amongst other things) and when I heard about DBS I knew I wanted to do it. And the Lord opened up the opportunity for me to do just that and I'm excited to be able to go back to Hong Kong!

I would love for partners in this journey but there is no pressure to give any money, prayers are more than enough because we serve a big God who will provide for all my needs. Thank you so much for reading and praying!