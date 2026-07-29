Billy the Dog

Last night, on a cold roadside after the rain, we found this dog barely able to stand. He was trembling, severely underweight, covered in dirt, and too weak to even cry for help. A kind woman stopped her car, wrapped him in her jacket, and stayed with him for hours until help arrived.

The vet says he’s suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, and an untreated leg injury. He needs urgent medical care, medication, proper food, and a safe place to recover.

We’re trying to raise enough money to cover his treatment and give him a second chance at life. Every donation, no matter how small, helps keep him alive and moving toward recovery.

He’s been through so much already. We just don’t want him to suffer alone anymore.



















