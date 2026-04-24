Bills for the House

My dad has been struggling a lot recently with being able to pay Bills, and just get us our regular nessecities. We're a family of 3, my dad, who's retired, and me and my twin brother whose 18. We've been trying out best to help around the house and what not, but with his disabilities, and him being retired, it's hard for him to get enough money, and pay for our college at the same time. I really wanna try helping him in anyway i can, because i feel so bad that i feel like im not doing enough. It would really help if you guys could donate even just a little.