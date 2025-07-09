Bills don't care about depression

I'm only making this account to try to do whatever I can with the minimal amount of energy I have left to start generating a bit of hope to start over and finally get myself out of the mental ditch I've put myself in. I've all but given up on everything after all the uncontrollable, circumstantial setbacks I've had the past few years. After losing my mother last year, I mentally checked out and haven't been able to pull myself back since then, yeah wah wah, be a man and get over it I hear you already. Not expecting anything to come out of this but you can't blame a guy for exhausting all outlets before I fully decide to check out for good, which might come sooner than later honestly. If you feel like helping out with my self inflicted plight, I appreciate you deeply. If not, thanks for at least reading my sob story.