Bills and Moving out of a bad situation.

Greetings, I'm a Trans individual trying my best to get out of the deep south. I lost my job back in January due to the factory I was working at closer down, been just getting by sense then. Woth no luck in find any work after puting in applications and showing my resumes to many companies. I been getting death threats by individuals while I'm just out grocery shopping and minding my own business. Heck I rarely even use the bathroom in public and when I do its the family restroom. I rarly ask for help and usually the one giving help, and hopefully that will come back to me. Most of the founds will be going towards moving, getting a way to move most if not all of my positions to a new future somewhere I am able to be safe near close friends and family.

Thank you for any help possible, and if you're not able to help i completely understand.