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Billboards educating against Socialism

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Yauger

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Yauger

Billboards educating against Socialism

If you are anything like me, you have watched with trepidation the rise of socialism in our country. I'm not going to lie. It terrifies me. For the past few months, as I have watched people like Tucker Carlson and others, who I believed could be trusted, push our country towards imminent disaster. I have felt helpless. I've chased the rabbit down the deep, dark hole of powerlessness for too long, not having any idea what i could do to stop it. I have children and grandchildren that I want to grow up in the undisputed BEST COUNTRY ON PLANET EARTH!! I have siblings, parents, grandparents, GREAT grandparents who have given their bodies and souls for us to live how we want, and to not surrender our liberties in exchange for "security". It hit me tonight. We live in a digital world. Every one of us, no matter how hard we try, we each end up with a screen in our faces at least some of the day. Sadly, it seems the youngest of us, the most impressionable, have the most. Between social media algorithms, social media influencers, and 12+ years of indoctrination in our public schools, Gen Z and younger have no idea what socialism truly is, and what it leads to. I hesitate to blame the young, because I have seen first hand what they are being taught during their most impressionable years. We told them to TRUST THEIR TEACHERS! How is it Gen Z's fault, GEN ALPHAS fault that they believe what their teachers have taught them? In a digital world, as far as I can see, there is only 1 place left that our minds aren't consumed by technology. For at least the time being, when you drive, you have to have your attention outside the "matrix". What I want to do is put billboards up, all across the country, in every state, county and city. Billboards that say things like "Your Government has FAILED YOU!! BIGGER GOVERNMENT =BIGGER FAILURES!! Do your homework!!" or ""Sweden: Lessons for America?", anything that is short sweet and will grab attention and curiosity. Not only money is needed! Locations, and better billboard ideas would be helpful! Please, if you can think of a better idea that someone with limited funds can do, I am open to suggestions! I am afraid for my kids, I am even more afraid for my grandbabies... WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING!

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