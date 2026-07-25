GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Supporting The Samourai Wallet Developers

Raised$58,104 USD

Fundraiser created byLauren Rodriguez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lauren Rodriguez

Supporting The Samourai Wallet Developers

The Story

In April 2024, two Bitcoin software developers, Keonne Rodriguez and William "Bill" Lonergan Hill, were arrested in their homes in a pre-dawn raid by the FBI for running Samourai Wallet—a non-custodial and fully open source Bitcoin wallet—despite no prior warnings and full compliance with the law as they and their advisors understood it.

They spent the next year and a half in the crippling uncertainty of home arrest, fighting against an adversary with unlimited resources.Bill and Keonne were sentenced to the maximum five years in prison, plus an additional fine of $250,000 each, plus three years of supervised release. Both men are facing serious time in jail for writing code that supported the privacy and security of everyday law abiding users.

This case exemplifies DOJ overreach through a dangerous legal theory that criminalizes open-source code for legitimate privacy purposes. Developers should not be held liable for bad actors using their software.


Meet Bill and Keonne: Real People, Real Lives

Keonne and Bill aren't faceless "crypto criminals"—they're passionate software engineers with families, hobbies, and a deep commitment to digital privacy rights. Here's a closer look:

Keonne is a 37-year-old American software developer from Florida, Keonne co-founded Samourai Wallet in 2015 to promote Bitcoin privacy. He's a dedicated innovator who built tools used by everyday people to protect their financial data. As a family man, Keonne's work stems from a belief in personal freedom—he's fighting for a more private world for all of us.

Bill A 67-year-old talented software developer with deep roots in New York, Bill co-founded Samourai Wallet after working with Keonne. He's not just a coder; he's an innovator who poured over a decade into creating non-custodial tools that empower users without controlling their funds. His passion highlights the human side of tech and an unrelenting passion for fundamental privacy rights.


Why This Matters: Government Overreach

The DOJ ignored FinCEN's pre-indictment advice that Samourai was not a money transmitter, hid exculpatory evidence for over a year, and forced a plea deal. This sets a chilling precedent for crypto innovation and free speech.

  • Erodes Privacy Rights - Lack of financial privacy exposes lawful transactions to surveillance. Tools like Samourai protect dissidents and everyday users.
  • Stifles Innovation - Drives developers offshore, threatening U.S. leadership in crypto. Criminalizing code violates the 1st Amendment.
  • Threatens Families - Behind the headlines are real families facing emotional and financial hardship. Your support can make a difference.


The Donations

The links to fundraising on this website will go directly to the family members of Bill and Keonne. They will be split evenly between Bill's and Keonne's families. Bill and Keonne are grateful for those who previously donated to the legal funds via the P2P Rights Foundation. Unfortunately, these funds did not cover the massive legal expenses, and an additional $250,000 fine was each levied on Keonne and Bill. Donations here will cover fines and any other family needs while.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve