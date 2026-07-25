Supporting The Samourai Wallet Developers

The Story

In April 2024, two Bitcoin software developers, Keonne Rodriguez and William "Bill" Lonergan Hill, were arrested in their homes in a pre-dawn raid by the FBI for running Samourai Wallet—a non-custodial and fully open source Bitcoin wallet—despite no prior warnings and full compliance with the law as they and their advisors understood it.

They spent the next year and a half in the crippling uncertainty of home arrest, fighting against an adversary with unlimited resources.Bill and Keonne were sentenced to the maximum five years in prison, plus an additional fine of $250,000 each, plus three years of supervised release. Both men are facing serious time in jail for writing code that supported the privacy and security of everyday law abiding users.

This case exemplifies DOJ overreach through a dangerous legal theory that criminalizes open-source code for legitimate privacy purposes. Developers should not be held liable for bad actors using their software.





Meet Bill and Keonne: Real People, Real Lives

Keonne and Bill aren't faceless "crypto criminals"—they're passionate software engineers with families, hobbies, and a deep commitment to digital privacy rights. Here's a closer look:

Keonne is a 37-year-old American software developer from Florida, Keonne co-founded Samourai Wallet in 2015 to promote Bitcoin privacy. He's a dedicated innovator who built tools used by everyday people to protect their financial data. As a family man, Keonne's work stems from a belief in personal freedom—he's fighting for a more private world for all of us.

Bill A 67-year-old talented software developer with deep roots in New York, Bill co-founded Samourai Wallet after working with Keonne. He's not just a coder; he's an innovator who poured over a decade into creating non-custodial tools that empower users without controlling their funds. His passion highlights the human side of tech and an unrelenting passion for fundamental privacy rights.







Why This Matters: Government Overreach

The DOJ ignored FinCEN's pre-indictment advice that Samourai was not a money transmitter, hid exculpatory evidence for over a year, and forced a plea deal. This sets a chilling precedent for crypto innovation and free speech.

Erodes Privacy Rights - Lack of financial privacy exposes lawful transactions to surveillance. Tools like Samourai protect dissidents and everyday users.

Lack of financial privacy exposes lawful transactions to surveillance. Tools like Samourai protect dissidents and everyday users. Stifles Innovation - Drives developers offshore, threatening U.S. leadership in crypto. Criminalizing code violates the 1st Amendment.

- Drives developers offshore, threatening U.S. leadership in crypto. Criminalizing code violates the 1st Amendment. Threatens Families - Behind the headlines are real families facing emotional and financial hardship. Your support can make a difference.





The Donations

The links to fundraising on this website will go directly to the family members of Bill and Keonne. They will be split evenly between Bill's and Keonne's families. Bill and Keonne are grateful for those who previously donated to the legal funds via the P2P Rights Foundation. Unfortunately, these funds did not cover the massive legal expenses, and an additional $250,000 fine was each levied on Keonne and Bill. Donations here will cover fines and any other family needs while.