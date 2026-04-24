Bill Sutherland final wishes and funeral expenses

Hello friends and family. Our brother Bill is in stage 5 Renal failure. He is currently living in East TN. He is in the hospital, and will be transferred soon to a respite care facility. His Dr informed us he is rapidly declining and will not long be on this Earth. At this point, we are in comfort care, and it is down to weeks at the most. His final request is to be buried next to our Mother, with Daddy's ashes to be put in his casket. He doesn't have life insurance, so we are helping to raise funds to get him transported home to Ohio. We know times are hard, but Im willing to beg for help. Any donation at this time, or even a share and prayer will be appreciated. Please help my brothers transition from this world be a peaceful one.

Thank you will all of our hearts,

Angelina & Liza