Bill Barber Sr. Cremation Fund – Veterans Wishes

My name is Bill Barber Jr. I’m reaching out because I need some help giving my dad the send-off he wanted.





Last Wednesday night, my father, Bill Barber Sr., passed away in his sleep from a heart attack. A neighbor found him Friday afternoon. Because of the time that had passed, his body was no longer eligible for the University of North Texas Willed Body Program — something he had specifically requested so he could donate his body to medical science.

Even though we couldn’t fulfill that part of his wish, I still want to carry out the rest of what he asked for: cremation, and then having his ashes taken to the National Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas.





I’m on disability and have my own heart procedure coming up soon. That makes it impossible for me to cover the cremation costs on my own right now. That’s why I’ve set up this campaign.





Every dollar raised will go straight toward the cremation and the costs to have Dad’s ashes respectfully transported and placed at the National Cemetery as he planned. Any extra will help with an urn and any related fees or paperwork.





If you’re able to contribute — even $10 or $20 — it will truly help. If giving isn’t possible right now, sharing this campaign or keeping our family in your prayers would also mean a lot.





Thank you for loving my dad and for any support you can offer. I’m grateful for every bit of help as we try to honor him the way he wanted.





With sincere thanks,

Bill Barber Jr.

Son of Bill Barber Sr.



