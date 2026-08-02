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Bill and food help needed

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJanet Beebe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Janet Beebe

Bill and food help needed

I am 71 and live in senior housing. I have been through surgery for replacement of both hips and a rod in my spine. I have had 2 strokes and many illnesses. I have been struggling for many years to pay my bills and put food in my home for myself and my 2 companions(cats). All my family has passed from pancreatic cancer and I am completely alone now. I have never been married and have prayed for 40 years for a soulmate. Finally found him but he lives in another state. My dream has always been to get married and I left it up to God to find me the right man. I don't want to die alone. I am running out of food fast and only eat maybe twice a day. I am so tired of struggling and many times have though about giving up. I had a nervous breakdown several years ago and suffer from depression. All I want is a life without the struggles to survive. I want to be happy again. I want peace of mind and soul. I have helped hundreds of people and animals. I was born to be a caregiver and I did God's work but I am tired and in need myself with no one to help me. Please can someone out there help me. God bless you all. I recently suffered a third stroke. Lost the use of my left leg and my voice. Got the use of my leg back but my vocal cords have been damaged and I can no longer talk very loud and sometimes have no voice at all. I am now classified as a high risk of having more strokes. I was hospitalized for almost a month. I take 21 pills a day. I have no one to help me since all my family has passed here. Before I had the stroke I had enough food to survive. After I got home, my cupboards were almost bare. The woman taking care of my cats ate most of my food. I am barely eating anything now. I eat twice a day. I have lost another 10 lbs. Since coming home. I have to pay for my meds that insurance doesn't pay for and my rent,electric, phone and rental insurance. I don't have enough money to pay for food or personal items. The food banks here don't give enough food to live on. I don't know what I am going to do. I would be better off dead than to try to survive any longer. I am tired of fighting this any longer. I am ready to go home to my Savior. If someone out there can help in any way I would really appreciate it. God bless you all.

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