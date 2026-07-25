Bike for Mirielle 💕

Hello everyone. Our daughter Mirielle was born with microcephaly. She started off hardly moving on her own at all, but because of the therapy we have been doing with her, she is now able to army crawl around on her own. She loves the outdoors and walks and enjoys looking at books. Until now we had a wagon she could be strapped into but she has outgrown that and would love to have a bike of her own that she could ride in. She gets really excited when we talk about getting her a new wheelchair or bike or when we talk about how she will one day run all on her own.