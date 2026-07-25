Help Me Fight Big Tech In Federal Court!

I’m a former senior engineer at one of the world’s largest tech companies, seated in the United States. For years I kept my head down, did good work, and was rewarded with positive reviews. At the start, my permanent disability accommodation was protected by the company and helped me deliver results.





After a year or so, I started noticing something deeply wrong.





Qualified American engineers...of every race, background, and political view...were being quietly passed over or pushed out. Entire teams and management layers filled up with workers from just one or two countries on H-1B and other immigration visas. Yet, the company was hiring armies of contractors overseas, importing visa holders to the US to replace jobs "they just couldn't fill in the US", and punishing the few Americans who survived with corrupt internal policies...hoping to force any sane person to quit of their own choice.





The disparities in how employees were hired, promoted, and treated were EXTREME and legally significant: statistical deviations reaching into the double digits in multiple divisions over years. That level of imbalance simply does not happen by accident , as held in math and federal law.





I raised concerns internally, documented what I saw, and followed company policy. When I wouldn’t stay silent, the retaliation was swift: punitive Performance Improvement Plans, revocation of my approved disability accommodation, retaliatory overwork, and eventual targeted termination in a so-called “reduction in force.”





They terminated me a few days before my final stock vestment and dangled it to entice me into accepting their severance package and to release them from wrongdoing. I refused on principle, because it required signing away my rights, staying quiet, and allowing them to go unchallenged in the court of public opinion. Instead, I filed a comprehensive federal civil lawsuit, reported the evidentiary patterns to applicable federal agencies, and notified my congressmen.





This fight isn’t just about me. It’s about whether American workers — White, Black, Latino, Native...man or woman...union or non-union — still have a fair shot in one of the most important industries in our country. It's about whether fraud is acceptable at a civilizational scale merely by virtue of a company's scale. The same patterns I witnessed have been documented in DOJ settlements against other tech firms big and small, self-admitted by the companies themselves, and backed up by countless insider accounts.





I’m not against legal immigration or talented people coming here in considered moderation. I’m against a system that displaces Americans in their own country through practices that violate our civil rights and labor laws. The goal is obvious: for executives and shareholders to siphon wealth from the middle class by importing an increasingly pliant slave class paired with automation to "do the dirty work" of keeping the company going.





Right now I’m living with family, stretching my savings, and continuing this fight pro se while looking for work. Legal fees, document production, expert witnesses, and basic living expenses add up fast when you’re going up against one of the most powerful companies in the world.





If you believe American workers deserve real opportunity in tech — not just for my generation, but for all that follow — I’d be deeply grateful for your support. Every donation helps me keep pushing instead of being forced to walk away.





Thank you for standing with American workers and contributing how you can. Follow my Twitter/X account @bigtechinsider for updates and deeper insights as this fight evolves.









——BigTechInsider