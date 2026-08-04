Support BigRedLawDog

The good people of America need bold and solid legal education with top-notch informational resources to help fight against the various religious, political, cultural and such related burdens of our present day. For examples:

Under the Ninth and Tenth Amendments, parents DO actually have all and full rights to control every aspect of raising their child(ren) -- including in schools/education -- and there are legal methods to enforce those rights;

Most people don't even realize that when companies discriminate in providing services (i.e., social media, banking, donations, restaurants, etc.), that is expressly illegal in direct violation of strict federal laws, and so legal solutions ARE actually available for those who have been unfairly targeted over their religious and/or political viewpoints;

The whole idea of "separation of church and state" has been so grossly perverted, over time, that people don't realize it is unconstitutional to coerce silence of churches via non-profit and taxation law, rules and regulations, when every genuine church has full First Amendment rights to EQUAL political speech and political activity;

And the list of such very important issues goes on and on.... In today's world more than ever, the Lord's people desperately need true and powerful knowledge -- Hosea 4:6

BigRedLawDog has 25+ years experience, 400+ cases, state and federal courts, all levels, all across the nation.

Help BigRedLawDog be able to focus on providing more and more invaluable legal information made freely available to all of the good people of America, for such a time as this. Thank you so much, and God bless you!

Go to https://BigRedLawDog.com to learn and see more.



