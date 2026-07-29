Preserve Bigfoot Land 10 x 200K Now!

Your $10 could save Bigfoot’s Florida homeland from bulldozers.

In one of the fastest‑growing regions in America around Tampa Bay, wild land is being swallowed by subdivisions, concrete, and traffic. Just off the booming Trinity / New Port Richey growth corridor, there is a rare untouched 14.1‑acre riverfront sanctuary at 8738 Lindy Ln, New Port Richey, FL 34655 – a forested stretch of the Cotee River that flows all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Developers see “prime buildable land.” We see Bigfoot’s family homeland.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/8738-Lindy-Ln-2-New-Pt-Richey-FL-34655/2054316582_zpid/

This land sits right next to the massive New Port Corners project being built by Lennar, bringing dense housing, commercial space, and roads to this last quiet corridor. Once places like this are bulldozed, they are gone forever.

We are asking Bigfoot believers and nature lovers worldwide to step up and protect this place now—before it disappears under asphalt.

Why this land is different

14.1 acres of wild Florida forest and riverfront on the Pithlachascotee (“Cotee”) River, with wildlife, deer, and old‑growth trees that are rapidly vanishing from this corridor.

on the Pithlachascotee (“Cotee”) River, with wildlife, deer, and old‑growth trees that are rapidly vanishing from this corridor. Directly connected by habitat to Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park , a large protected area in New Port Richey.

, a large protected area in New Port Richey. Starkey has documented Sasquatch / Skunk Ape sightings and video evidence, including footage of a dark, bipedal figure shaking a tree in the Florida swamps and local media highlighting Sasquatch encounters at the park. Want proof? Ask our main project partner, a leading Bigfoot researcher and TV Cryptozoologist Ryan "RPG" Golembeske!

This isn’t just any forest. This is Bigfoot sighting land, a living corridor where mystery, myth, and ecology meet.

Who we are: Bigfoot Nature Fellowship

We are Bigfoot Nature Fellowship, a Florida‑based 508(c)(1)(A) nature‑centered church and nonprofit dedicated to nature‑based spirituality, permaculture community gardening and genuine freedom.

Our spiritual mission is simple and urgent:

Re‑connect people to nature, heal our relationship with the Earth, and model untaught solutions that restore both land and human beings.

At 8900 Lindy Ln, New Port Richey, FL, our existing 4.83‑acre riverfront homestead already functions as a small sanctuary: a spring‑fed swimming hole on the Cotee River, wildlife all around, workshop space, and no HOA – a rare pocket of freedom and peace. We are slowly transforming it into a community center for local food, education, healing gatherings, and spiritual connection with nature.​

Now, the 14.1‑acre property next door—Bigfoot’s wild side of the river—is on the market for $2,499,000. If a developer buys it, our entire corridor becomes another generic subdivision. If we buy it together, it becomes the Worldwide Home of Bigfoot: a living, breathing sanctuary and research hub.

The vision: World Headquarters for Bigfoot & Nature

If we succeed, this land will become:

The global “Home of Bigfoot” – a flagship site for Bigfoot and Skunk Ape research, expeditions, and documentation, working with experienced cryptid researchers and local witnesses.

– a flagship site for Bigfoot and Skunk Ape research, expeditions, and documentation, working with experienced cryptid researchers and local witnesses. A preserved forest sanctuary – at least 90%+ of the land left wild , with only about 1–2 acres lightly cleared near the road for parking, a small community farmstand, and basic access.​

– at least , with only about for parking, a small community farmstand, and basic access.​ A community food and healing center – using the existing neighboring property at 8900 Lindy as a base, we will grow food for the community, teach permaculture, host nature‑based spiritual gatherings, and give people a place to decompress, learn, and reconnect.​

No condo towers. No rows of cookie‑cutter houses. No resort.

Just a shared, sacred community space where people can walk the woods, listen to the river, look for tracks, study evidence, learn real solutions, and remember what it feels like to be human again.

The simple math: 200,000 believers x $10

The listed price for 8738 Lindy Ln is $2.499 million. That number looks intimidating—until you break it down:

If 200,000 Bigfoot believers each give just $10, that raises $2 million, covering the vast majority of the purchase price and giving us a strong position to secure the land through negotiation, additional donors, matching gifts, and in‑kind support.

For less than the cost of one takeout meal, one movie, or one drive‑thru stop, you can be one of the people who literally saved Bigfoot’s Florida homeland.

Your $10 isn’t a “tip.” It’s a line in the sand:

“I believe this land is worth more than another parking lot.”

Where your donation will go

Every dollar you give will be used carefully and transparently to:

Acquire the land at 8738 Lindy Ln and cover necessary closing costs and fees. Secure and protect the habitat: basic boundary markers, simple trails, and minimal infrastructure (such as composting toilets and safe parking) to keep human impact low and respectful. Develop a community food & healing hub in connection with 8900 Lindy Ln, including gardens, food forests, outdoor classroom spaces, and simple gathering areas for events and workshops.​ Support Bigfoot & nature research: equipment for field audio/video, documentation, and public education so this becomes a true beacon for global Bigfoot enthusiasts and a model for spiritual ecology.​

As a church and 508(c)(1)(A) religious nonprofit, Bigfoot Nature Fellowship can hold this land for religious and educational uses, which can qualify for significant property tax and sales tax exemptions under Florida law when the land is used predominantly for religious and charitable purposes. That means more of your donation goes to protecting land, not paying taxes.​

Why now?

The property lies in a high‑growth corridor where New Port Corners and similar projects are bringing rapid, intense development.

where New Port Corners and similar projects are bringing rapid, intense development. Land like this— large, contiguous, riverfront, next to a major preserve with known Bigfoot sightings —is practically impossible to replace once it’s sold to developers.

—is practically impossible to replace once it’s sold to developers. Tampa Bay has been recognized as one of the fastest‑growing metro economies in America, which accelerates the pressure to pave over remaining wild places.

If we wait, the “For Sale” sign turns into “Sold,” and the sound of the river and owls is replaced by bulldozers and traffic.

This is our chance—maybe the only one—to claim this land for something sacred, playful, mysterious, and healing.