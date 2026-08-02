Getting out of the red

I am a truck driver I have been for 35 years as of now I’m in a lease to own truck with a company that charges us in truck payment alone $7500.

We are trying to get away from that payment so we can make it in the trucking business, we have found a truck for 116.000 and would be able to lease to a company and my wife and I could stay out longer and together, as I e been on the road for 2 to 3 months at a time just to make it but times are hard and we are still in the hole anyway trying to see if this can help so we can be together more and enjoy the over the road live. Thx for looking thx. The campaign header is the truck we are trying to get. Update the 2024 Carhauler we had burned to the ground October 20 had to start another lease we can’t afford I’ll try to add pics. Thx.