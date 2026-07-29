Hi everyone, I’m preparing for a big move to Orlando with my other half and our two dogs, I’m asking for your help. We’re raising $5,000 to cover first month’s rent, the security deposit, kitchen appliances, and three months of food and supplies. We’re restarting our lives—my boyfriend is going to college to become a motorcycle technician, and I’m moving with him to expand my equine massage business. We’re seeking independence, a fresh start, and more opportunities in a new environment. If just 5,000 people gave even $1, we could make this dream a reality. Any support, big or small, means the world to us. Thank you so much.