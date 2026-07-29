Big Island Ohana Support

Our wonderful Big Island (Kona Kaiser Care at Home) nurse, Jennifer Waldner, is facing a sudden family crisis.

Her son Sam (high school senior age 18) was hit by a jeep while riding his motorcycle after church on Sunday, April 19. He suffered severe vascular and neurological injuries, multiple open fractures, and internal bleeding. Sam is currently in the ICU at The Queen’s Medical Center in Oahu.

We’re raising funds to help ease the financial burden on Jennifer and her family during this scary time. Any donation, big or small, along with your prayers, would mean the world to them.





In addition, Kaiser employees can also donate vacation hours to assist in time off for Jenn. You are able to do this online through Kaiser on MyHR.





Mahalo for your love and support! ?