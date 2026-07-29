Big heart big dreams

I’m trying to start my own business.its a digital marketing agency but i do not have the money to start it.ic I could raise a little money I could build my business and dream.please someone help me out I’ve been trying so hard to build a life for me and my wife.i know what to do to make it happen but it’s so expensive to live and try to make your dreams possible.so if possible please help out with a big heart.it’ll be very much appreciated.mh name of my business is called realistic ideas and you can find my profile on facebook as I you know it’s real.