Big Al Needs a New Heart

For the last 4 years, we have lived full-time in a Tiffin Allegro Bus (Big-Al). On our way from Florida, where we spend the winter, to Red Bay, Alabama, for servicing; Big-Al suffered a total seizure of the Cummins diesel engine. We were stranded on the roadside just north of Troy, AL; and we had to get an emergency tow to the nearest Cummins service in Montgomery, AL That tow cost $3,050. The service technician in Montgomery told us that the engine will need to be rebuilt or replaced. He estimated the bill to be somewhere between $60,000 and $80,000 !!! We opted to have Big-Al towed back to Florida and put in a storage lot until we could determine our options. That tow from Montgomery, AL, to Lakeland, FL, cost $7,500 ! As of now, our whole annual budget for maintenance on Big-Al is wiped out. We had just committed on building a house in Florida; so, we will be living with relatives who have some extra space for us until we get the house built. In the meantime, Big-Al is languishing in a storage lot until we can come up with the resources to get him towed to a repair shop and get his new 'heart'.