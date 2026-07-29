Bicycle for dsily transportation

Hello, I am a 65 woman. I am semi-retired, but I do still work part-time. Recently, my bicycle was stolen. And that is my only means of transportation. I do have a valid driver's license, but I live by the outlook of want and needs and I don't feel that I'm in a position to have a car payment and car insurance, so therefore I rely on my bicycle for transportation, which works very well. For me, so I am looking for funds for a new bike. Since I do live on a restricted income

I would buy my goal is to for $300 to buy a cheaper bike from Walmart a bicycle lock

To secure my bicycle, thank you very much.khkykukkkekckykekkkecatrmeireayos34osoyy

Have a great day