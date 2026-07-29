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Biblical Outreach in Honor of Stokeley M Rose

Goal$3,500 USD

Fundraiser created byLanarka Rose

Fundraiser funds will be received by Martha Rose

Biblical Outreach in Honor of Stokeley M Rose

Update: Thank you to those who have abundantly shared! It has touched my Mom’s heart more than you know during this time of grieving. Though the waves of grief are there, my Mom has continued to teach God’s Word and looks forward to one day returning to my Father’s home country to fellowship with the believers there. God is not done with us! We are anchored in the hope and eternal life found through our risen Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As followers of Christ, we are on a mission to share God’s Word, love and hope.


Original post: As many of you know, my Dad dedicated his adult life to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ alongside his wife of 55 years, M. Debbie Rose. He ran a home Bible fellowship he called Ambassador Christian Ministry. During his last international trip in November 2023, he traveled to the Dominican Republic to share the Word of God with locals he and my Mom met while on vacation there years prior. Until he could no longer, he was studying, preaching and teaching the Word of God. My parents’ dedication to the Lord came at great personal expense to both of them as they output their financial resources to share the Word of God domestically and abroad. My Dad often volunteered his time and resources to cook Trinidadian food for others to freely enjoy. My parents intermittently housed countless believers who needed a place to stay over the decades.


On April 16, 2026, my Father’s spirit returned to the Lord peacefully at home with his wife by his side. In lieu of flowers, your donation will continue my Father’s legacy of outreach efforts in the United States, where my Mom is from, and in my Father’s home country of Trinidad and Tobago. There are Bible fellowships that are continually running today domestically and internationally because of my parents’ outreach efforts decades go. Generations of families have been impacted by the Gospel being shared by my parents. Praise God!


Any effort to sow into ministry outreach is greatly appreciated and will go directly to my Mom as she continues her husband’s mission, which is the mission of all Christians - “Reach the lost and make disciples.” This will include hosting a “Weekend in God’s Word” in honor of her faithful husband.


This world is not our home. I am very thankful that my Dad was a good and faithful servant to the Lord. His life and mission has inspired me to continue living for the Lord boldly. My parents were the very best of friends rooted in a faithful purpose and an eternal love throughout their marriage. My parents married in 1971, long before I was born, however I feel incredibly thankful to have witnessed most of their union! I hope you are inspired to consider the next steps in your walk with God. If you have not accepted the Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, please read Romans 10:9-10.


“With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.” Psalm 91:16 ESV


For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 KJV

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