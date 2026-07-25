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Biblical Barn Desperately Needs a Van

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDebra Martin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Debra Martin

Biblical Barn Desperately Needs a Van

  1. Biblical Barn Needs Your Help to Launch Our Mobile Ministry!

Hi friends — I’m Debra Martin, Founder of Biblical Barn. God has placed a mission on my heart, and I’m stepping out in faith.

After losing my husband to cancer, the Lord birthed Biblical Barn — a mobile Christian ministry that distributes free Bibles, the giving of Blessing Boxes to chemotherapy patients in hospitals and cancer treatment centers, and will operate Biblical Barn Apothecary, our mobile retail that offers holistic healing products rooted in scriptural healing directly to the people who need them most. Proceeds from the Biblical Barn Apothecary goes directly to fund our Bible distribution and the Blessing Box Program.

We go wherever God opens the door:

  1. Hospitals
  2. Chemotherapy centers
  3. Shelters
  4. Rural communities
  5. Vendor fairs & church events

But right now, we cannot launch without a reliable ministry van. My current vehicle randomly dies and leaves me on the side of the road and is unsafe for outreach. Without transportation, the ministry simply cannot operate, the business will not exist.


What Biblical Barn Does

  1. Gives free Bibles to anyone who wants/needs the Word of God and may or may not be able to afford them
  2. Provides scripturally rooted holistic healing products made from all‑natural organic ingredients and wildcrafted medicinal plants
  3. Delivers Blessing Boxes to chemotherapy patients
  4. Offers prayer, encouragement, and hope everywhere we go


Our Goal: $10,000 to Launch Biblical Barn

Your support will help us secure:

  1. A reliable ministry van (our biggest need)
  2. LLC formation
  3. Initial inventory
  4. Popup ministry equipment
  5. Website setup
  6. Bible distribution fund
  7. Blessing Box program

Every dollar helps us reach one more person with Scripture, healing, and hope.


If God leads you, please consider donating.

Your support helps place Bibles into hands that need them, bless cancer patients, and bring faith‑based healing to our community.

“The Lord will fight for you. You need only be still.” — Exodus 14:14

With heartfelt blessings,

Debra Martin

Founder, Biblical Barn LLC

Lancaster, Ohio

The Cross Before The Crown


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